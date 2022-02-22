Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Alfie Bates made four appearances for Walsall this season

Walsall midfielder Alfie Bates has joined Finnish side SJK Seinajoki on a permanent deal for an undisclosed compensation package.

The 20-year-old came through the League Two club's academy and made 68 appearances for the first team in all competitions, scoring two goals.

Bates played four matches in the EFL Trophy this season and was not named in the Saddlers' last two matchday squads.

The transfer is subject to international clearance.