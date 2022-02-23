Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Brian Fear was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to sport and the community in Aberdare in 2012

Former president Brian Fear has died, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced.

Fear joined the national association in 1977 and served as president between 1994 and 1997.

He was the longest-serving member of the FAW Council.

"Brian Fear's commitment to the game in Wales has been exemplary and his uninterrupted service since 1977 is testament to that," said current FAW president Steve Williams.

"He will be sorely missed by everyone at the association. The thoughts of everyone connected to the FAW are with Brian's family and friends at this sad time."

Fear also represented the FAW on the UEFA youth committee served the Welsh Football League for five decades.

He was renowned for his love of Aberdare Town, where he spent 50 years serving as their club secretary before becoming a life vice-president.

On social media, Aberdare described Fear as "the biggest legend in the history of our club".