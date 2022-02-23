Barnsley given second FA fine in 10 days over match conduct
Last updated on .From the section Barnsley
Barnsley have been fined £10,000 by the Football Association for their complaints to the referee after giving away a penalty in their loss at Luton.
It was given for a foul by Tykes keeper Brad Collins, with Luton scoring from the spot to win 2-1 on 8 February.
Barnsley denied the charge, but an independent regulatory commission found the allegation to be proven.
Earlier this month the club were fined £12,000 for a similar breach during their home defeat by Cardiff.
The Yorkshire side are bottom of the Championship, nine points from safety.