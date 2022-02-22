Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Tranmere have won 12 of their 16 league games at Prenton Park so far this season

Tranmere Rovers and Swindon Town have both been fined £1,500 by the Football Association after a melee during their League Two fixture.

Both clubs were charged with failing to ensure their players and officials acted in an "orderly fashion" during an incident in the 84th minute.

Swindon's assistant manager Scott Marshall was also fined £750 for improper conduct, which he denied.

Tranmere beat Swindon 3-0 in the match at Prenton Park on 8 February.

The incident near the dugout followed a challenge by Swindon left-back Ellis Iandolo on Tranmere's Josh Dacres-Cogley during which Marshall was shown a red card.

Although Marshall denied his improper conduct charge, the allegation was found to be proven by an independent regulatory commission.

The clubs were fined after both admitted a breach of rule E20.1 for "failing to ensure their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour".