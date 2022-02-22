Leicester City: James Justin signs new contract until 2026

Last updated on .From the section Leicester

James Justin
James Justin has made five appearances for Leicester this season since returning from long-term injury against Tottenham on 19 January

Leicester City defender James Justin has signed a new contract committing him to the club until 2026.

The 24-year-old has made 54 appearances for the Foxes since joining from Luton in the summer of 2019.

The full-back suffered a serious knee injury in February 2021 that kept him out for 11 months but he has since returned to full fitness.

"There is only one place I want to be at now and that's Leicester City," said Justin.

"They've put great faith in me over the past year when I've been out injured.

"It just shows what a great club Leicester is that they're willing to give me a new deal when I'm just returning from injury.

"I'm just happy to extend my stay here and hopefully I can see [the fans] cheering us on in every game we have at King Power Stadium and all the away games and hopefully in European competitions for the next few years."

How to follow Leicester on the BBC bannerLeicester banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport