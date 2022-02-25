Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons' winning streak came to a shuddering halt at the weekend and BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter is playing catch up against the pundits in Sportscene Predictions.

This week, the opponent forecasting the weekend Scottish Premiership results is former Rangers striker Mark Hateley.

A correct result earns 40 points and the right outcome 10.

Amy Mark Aberdeen v Dundee United 2-1 1-1 Dundee v Livingston 1-1 2-1 Ross County v St Johnstone 1-0 1-0 St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian 1-1 1-1 Hibernian v Celtic (Sun) 0-1 1-2 Rangers v Motherwell (Sun) 2-1 2-0

All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated

Aberdeen v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Mark's prediction: 1-1

Dundee v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Mark's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Mark's prediction: 1-0

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Mark's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Mark's prediction: 1-2

Rangers v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Mark's prediction: 2-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 & 50 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Kenny Miller 40 Steven Thompson 40 Rachel Corsie 30 Allan Preston 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 1220 Pundits 1420