Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Amy Irons' winning streak came to a shuddering halt at the weekend and BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter is playing catch up against the pundits in Sportscene Predictions.

This week, the opponent forecasting the weekend Scottish Premiership results is former Rangers striker Mark Hateley.

A correct result earns 40 points and the right outcome 10.

AmyMark
Aberdeen v Dundee United2-11-1
Dundee v Livingston1-12-1
Ross County v St Johnstone1-01-0
St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian1-11-1
Hibernian v Celtic (Sun)0-11-2
Rangers v Motherwell (Sun)2-12-0

All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated

Aberdeen v Dundee United

Aberdeen v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Mark's prediction: 1-1

Dundee v Livingston

Dundee v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Mark's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v St Johnstone

Ross County v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Mark's prediction: 1-0

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian

St Mirren v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Mark's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Hibernian v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Mark's prediction: 1-2

Rangers v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Rangers v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Mark's prediction: 2-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170 & 50
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Stuart Cosgrove50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Kenny Miller40
Steven Thompson40
Rachel Corsie30
Allan Preston30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy1220
Pundits1420
Amy v Pundits
P26W11D3L12

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC