Cove Rangers v Queen of the South

Cove RangersCove Rangers0Queen of SthQueen of the South0
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 23Gourlay
- 5Ross
- 2Neill
- 26Reynolds
- 8Yule
- 24Fyvie
- 16Vigurs
- 4Scully
- 20Leitch
- 9Megginson
- 13McAllister
Substitutes
- 1McKenzie
- 10Masson
- 11McIntosh
- 17Adeyemo
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rae
- 22Johnston
- 16East
- 2O'Connor
- 33Gibson
- 8Todd
- 15McGrory
- 13Debayo
- 11Fitzpatrick
- 49Soares Junior
- 9Roy
Substitutes
- 3Cooper
- 7Paton
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 20Nditi
- 24Folarin
- 29Henderson
- 30Cowie
- Referee:
- David Dickinson