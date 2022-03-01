Scottish Challenge Cup - Semi-finals
Cove RangersCove Rangers0Queen of SthQueen of the South0

Cove Rangers v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 23Gourlay
  • 5Ross
  • 2Neill
  • 26Reynolds
  • 8Yule
  • 24Fyvie
  • 16Vigurs
  • 4Scully
  • 20Leitch
  • 9Megginson
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 1McKenzie
  • 10Masson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 17Adeyemo

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 22Johnston
  • 16East
  • 2O'Connor
  • 33Gibson
  • 8Todd
  • 15McGrory
  • 13Debayo
  • 11Fitzpatrick
  • 49Soares Junior
  • 9Roy

Substitutes

  • 3Cooper
  • 7Paton
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 20Nditi
  • 24Folarin
  • 29Henderson
  • 30Cowie
Referee:
David Dickinson

