Scottish Championship
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 4Mayo
  • 3Holt
  • 2Foster
  • 22Crawford
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 17Murray
  • 9Graham
  • 25Alegría

Substitutes

  • 6Turner
  • 10Jakubiak
  • 11Smith
  • 13Firth
  • 15Bell
  • 18Akinola
  • 30Stanway
  • 33Hendrie
  • 37McAllister

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21MacKay
  • 8Carson
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 4Welsh
  • 23McAlear
  • 7PearsonSubstituted forSutherlandat 45'minutes
  • 10Doran
  • 24SamuelsSubstituted forHardyat 45'minutes
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 3Harper
  • 11Sutherland
  • 14Walsh
  • 17Chalmers
  • 20Hardy
  • 28Hyde
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
2,099

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ciaran McKenna.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jamie Sneddon.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joseph Hardy (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Doran with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Inverness CT. Cameron MacKay tries a through ball, but Joseph Hardy is caught offside.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Partick Thistle 0, Inverness CT 0.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Joseph Hardy replaces Austin Samuels.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Shane Sutherland replaces Samuel Pearson.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Inverness CT 0.

  9. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Austin Samuels (Inverness CT).

  12. Post update

    Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Brian Graham.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Reece McAlear.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

  16. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Stuart Bannigan with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by David Carson.

  19. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath271212339192048
2Kilmarnock27145834191547
3Inverness CT28101173526941
4Partick Thistle261010638241440
5Raith Rovers2791263430439
6Morton27710103035-531
7Hamilton27710102941-1231
8Ayr2778122540-1529
9Dunfermline26412102440-1624
10Queen of Sth2658132640-1423
View full Scottish Championship table

