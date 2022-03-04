Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ciaran McKenna.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sneddon
- 16McKenna
- 4Mayo
- 3Holt
- 2Foster
- 22Crawford
- 23Docherty
- 8Bannigan
- 17Murray
- 9Graham
- 25Alegría
Substitutes
- 6Turner
- 10Jakubiak
- 11Smith
- 13Firth
- 15Bell
- 18Akinola
- 30Stanway
- 33Hendrie
- 37McAllister
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21MacKay
- 8Carson
- 15Broadfoot
- 6Devine
- 5Deas
- 4Welsh
- 23McAlear
- 7PearsonSubstituted forSutherlandat 45'minutes
- 10Doran
- 24SamuelsSubstituted forHardyat 45'minutes
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 1Ridgers
- 2Duffy
- 3Harper
- 11Sutherland
- 14Walsh
- 17Chalmers
- 20Hardy
- 28Hyde
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 2,099
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jamie Sneddon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joseph Hardy (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Doran with a headed pass.
Post update
Offside, Inverness CT. Cameron MacKay tries a through ball, but Joseph Hardy is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Partick Thistle 0, Inverness CT 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Joseph Hardy replaces Austin Samuels.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Shane Sutherland replaces Samuel Pearson.
Half Time
First Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Inverness CT 0.
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Foul by Austin Samuels (Inverness CT).
Post update
Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Brian Graham.
Post update
Attempt missed. Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Reece McAlear.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Post update
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Stuart Bannigan with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by David Carson.
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).