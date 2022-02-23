Homepage
THU 24 Feb 2022
SheBelieves Cup
USA
USA
02:00
Iceland
Iceland
Venue:
Toyota Stadium
USA v Iceland
Last updated on
26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
.
From the section
Women's Football
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Thursday 24th February 2022
USA
USA
02:00
Iceland
Iceland
View all
SheBelieves Cup fixtures
As It Stands
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
Pts
1
Iceland
2
2
0
0
3
1
2
6
2
USA
2
1
1
0
5
0
5
4
3
Czech Republic
3
0
2
1
1
2
-1
2
4
New Zealand
3
0
1
2
0
6
-6
1
View full
SheBelieves Cup
table
