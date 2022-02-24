Last updated on .From the section European Football

The Champions League final was scheduled to take place at Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg on 28 May

Uefa will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss whether it should move the 2022 Champions League final away from Russian city St Petersburg.

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday.

The EU Parliament wants European football's governing body to move the match from the Gazprom Arena, which is set to host the match on 28 May.

Zenit St Petersburg's game on Thursday will go ahead, Uefa has confirmed.

They face Spanish side Real Betis away in the Europa League at 20:00 GMT.

World football's governing body Fifa is to meet on Thursday.

World Cup play-offs are scheduled to take place next month with Russia due to play Poland on 24 March, while Scotland host Ukraine on the same day.

Ukraine's domestic football league was set to resume this weekend after a winter break but that will remain suspended. Fifteen of the most recent 23-man Ukraine squad play in their homeland.

Sweden are also in the play-offs and would meet Russia for a place at the World Cup finals, which get under way in Qatar in November, if both win their semi-finals. Karl-Erik Nilsson, the chairman of the Swedish Football Association, told Reuters a match in Russia was "almost unthinkable" at the moment.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemned the Russian government for breaking the Olympic truce, external-link which began seven days before the before the start of the Winter Olympics and ends seven days after the closing of the Winter Paralympics.

A statement said: "The IOC is deeply concerned about the safety of the Olympic community in Ukraine.

"It has established a task force to closely monitor the situation and to coordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic community in Ukraine where possible."

A Russian delegation will be heading to the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, which begin on 4 March, and the International Paralympic Committee has said it is "in dialogue" with the Ukrainian and Russian Paralympic Committees amid the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, the International Ski Federation (FIS) has said it is "monitoring the escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict" and the safety of participants at their World Cup competitions in Russia this weekend.

Formula 1 says it is "closely watching the fluid developments", with the Russian Grand Prix due to take place in Sochi in September.

Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It would be a major surprise if Uefa did not strip St Petersburg of hosting rights for this year's Champions League final.

From the start of the week, it has been acknowledged Uefa could not hope to host an event in Russia when the country was subject to widespread international sanctions.

Competing clubs would not want to go there and neither would their fans.

Uefa will hope Zenit St Petersburg are eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday as if they go through, they would be at risk of expulsion anyway - and at least having to play matches in neutral countries.