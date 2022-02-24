Last updated on .From the section Bradford

League Two club Bradford City have named former Wales and Manchester City boss Mark Hughes as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The ex-Manchester United striker has been out of management since December 2018, when he was sacked by Premier League side Southampton.

Welshman Hughes, 58, has also managed Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Fulham and QPR in the top-flight.

He replaces Derek Adams, who left 15th-placed Bradford on 15 February.

