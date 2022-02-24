Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Derek Adams led Morecambe to promotion last season before leaving to join Bradford

League One strugglers Morecambe have reappointed Derek Adams as manager, less than nine months after he left the club to join Bradford City.

Adams led the Shrimpers to the third tier for the first time in their history last season, via the play-offs.

He quit to join League Two Bradford days later, but left the Bantams on 15 February after eight months in charge.

Adams replaces Stephen Robinson, who left Morecambe to join Scottish Premiership side St Mirren on Tuesday.

The Lancashire club are 21st in League One, two points from safety.

Former Ross County boss Adams, 46, won the League Two title with Plymouth Argyle in the 2016-17 season leading the Pilgrims to a seventh-place finish in the third tier the following campaign.

The Scot was sacked by Argyle in April 2019, prior to their relegation to League Two, before making the switch to the Mazuma Stadium in November 2019.

He led Morecambe to safety in his first season, guiding the side to League One thanks to a 1-0 win over Newport County at Wembley in the play-off final the following campaign.

However, Adams' brief spell at Bradford did not go to plan, winning only nine of 37 games in all competitions.