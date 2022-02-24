Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Steve Clarke's Scotland are awaiting clarity on their play-off semi-final with Ukraine

Scotland's World Cup play-off uncertainty may become clearer on Friday after an emergency Uefa meeting to "take all necessary decisions" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Steve Clarke's side are scheduled to host Ukraine at Hampden on 24 March.

The Ukrainian top flight - which paused for its winter break on 12 December and was due to resume on Friday - will remain suspended.

Fifteen of the most recent 23-man Ukraine squad play in their homeland.

The government has declared a 30-day state of emergency and a statement from the Ukraine Premier League said that "due to the imposition of martial law, the championship of Ukraine has been suspended".

A statement from the Scottish FA said: "The Scottish FA is in ongoing dialogue with Uefa regarding the situation in Ukraine and we will continue to monitor developments."

World football's governing body Fifa is to meet on Thursday. Russia are due to play Poland in a World Cup play-off the same day as Scotland's tie with Ukraine.

Uefa, European football's governing body, said that "following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours", president Aleksander Ceferin has called an extraordinary meeting.

The executive committee will "evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions" with "further communication made after the meeting," the statement added.

Uefa are drawing up contingency plans to move the Champions League final, which was set to take place in Russian city St Petersburg on May 28.

Scotland's women are due to play their next World Cup qualifier in Ukraine on 8 April, while the men's under-21 side are scheduled to travel to Kazakhstan on 29 March.