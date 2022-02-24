Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Crawley boss John Yems has now been charged with four rule breaches by the FA after his team's 1-0 defeat to Hartlepool

Crawley Town boss John Yems has been charged by the Football Association for comments made about the officials after their 1-0 defeat by Hartlepool.

The Reds boss has already been charged for alleged use of abusive or offensive language towards referee Brett Huxtable after being sent off after full-time.

In a post-match interview Yems said he was rightfully sent off, but went on to call the officials "clowns".

He has until Friday to respond to the latest charges.

Yems felt Hartlepool striker Omar Bogle should have been red-carded for a challenge on Jack Payne.

However the referee showed a yellow card before Bogle went on to score the only goal in the League Two game on 12 February.