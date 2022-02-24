Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City's Steph Houghton has won 121 England caps

Manchester City are set to be without England captain Steph Houghton after the defender underwent surgery on an Achilles injury.

Houghton missed out because of the setback as England won the Arnold Clark Cup, having just returned from a previous four-month absence in January.

The 33-year-old first picked up the injury on England duty in September.

City say Houghton is now rehabilitating with the club and will return to training in the "near future".