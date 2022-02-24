Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Ali Koiki is still waiting for his first goal since joining the Cobblers

Northampton Town have taken up an option to extend the contract of left-back Ali Koiki.

The 22-year-old joined the Cobblers on an initial one-year deal last summer, having been released by Bristol Rovers.

He has made 37 appearances this season and will now remain at Sixfields for the 2022-23 campaign.

"We spotted he had potential and we have worked with him to develop his game and he has come on in leaps and bounds," said boss Jon Brady.