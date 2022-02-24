Ali Koiki: Northampton Town extend full-back's contract for next season
Last updated on .From the section Northampton
Northampton Town have taken up an option to extend the contract of left-back Ali Koiki.
The 22-year-old joined the Cobblers on an initial one-year deal last summer, having been released by Bristol Rovers.
He has made 37 appearances this season and will now remain at Sixfields for the 2022-23 campaign.
"We spotted he had potential and we have worked with him to develop his game and he has come on in leaps and bounds," said boss Jon Brady.