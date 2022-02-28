Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The FA Cup resumes on Tuesday with three games and the promise of more shocks in this season's competition.

Four of the fifth-round ties between 1-7 March are live on the BBC, starting with Tottenham's trip to Middlesbrough (live on BBC One).

Crystal Palace's game with Stoke City (19:30 GMT) on Tuesday will be on the Red Button.

On Wednesday, Luton v Chelsea (19:15) is on BBC One, and Southampton v West Ham (19:30) is on the Red Button.

All those games are also available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Here, BBC Sport explains what is different about this season's fifth round and what to look out for across the ties.

Could midweek matches see a major shock?

As in previous rounds there will be no replays, with matches going straight to extra time and penalties if required.

Every fifth-round match will also be played on a weekday to help alleviate fixture congestion.

Middlesbrough won on penalties against Manchester United in the last round and Chris Wilder's side will fancy their chances of adding to Antonio Conte's troubles when they host Spurs.

In the modern era, only one non-league team has ever reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup - that was when Lincoln City defeated Burnley in 2016-17 to set-up a last-eight trip to Arsenal. Could Boreham Wood match the achievement by springing a surprise when they travel to Premier League Everton on Thursday?

Luke Garrard's side go into the game as the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and will mark their trip to Goodison Park by wearing a special commemorative black kit after it was decided their normal strips would clash with the home side.

The Wood, who are pushing for promotion from the National League, will need players such as former Arsenal and England youth international Josh Rees and forward Scott Boden to shine again after they helped to stun Championship Bournemouth in the fourth round.

Posh and Hatters aim for glory

As well as Middlesbrough, two other Championship teams will be aiming to knock out members of the Premier League elite.

Peterborough and Manchester City have met just once previously, with City beating the Posh on their way to the 1981 final.

Back then, the hosts were in the bottom tier of English football but the gulf between the Championship strugglers and reigning Premier League champions is arguably wider now.

Pep Guardiola's side have averaged four goals a game in the competition so far against Swindon and Fulham, with Peterborough, who recently reappointed Grant McCann as manager, edging past League Two Bristol Rovers before defeating QPR.

While City signed England midfielder Jack Grealish for a British record fee of £100m in the summer, four days later, Peterborough reportedly broke their own transfer record by paying more than £3m for Oliver Norburn from Shrewsbury.

Meanwhile, Chelsea travel to Kenilworth Road to play Luton on Wednesday in a fixture that was a regular feature in the English top flight between 1984 and 1992.

Footballer-turned-actor Vinnie Jones was in the Chelsea team the last time they lost to the Hatters. Their meeting in last term's competition, which the Blues won 3-1, was Frank Lampard's final game in charge at Stamford Bridge.

On the same evening, there will be all Premier League ties between Liverpool and Norwich and Southampton and West Ham.

Championship to be represented in last eight

Brennan Johnson has starred for Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup this term

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town's meeting on Monday, 7 March guarantees at least one Championship side reaching the last eight.

Danny Ward's goals have helped turn the Terriers into promotion hopefuls, while Forest have become one of the teams of the competition under Steve Cooper.

Young stars such as Brennan Johnson and on-loan duo Djed Spence and James Garner helped the Reds thrash holders Leicester in the fourth round, having defeated Arsenal earlier in the competition.

A close contest is anticipated with both sides appearing evenly matched and both league fixtures this term going the way of the away side.

Following the fifth round on the BBC

BBC One will show four matches and the other four ties will be on ITV. Each club with a live TV game receives £125,000, with the Red Button games earning clubs £32,500 each.

There will also be radio coverage of the fifth round on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Tuesday, 1 March

Peterborough United v Manchester City (19:15) - live on ITV, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Crystal Palace v Stoke City (19:30) - live on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur (19:55) - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live

Wednesday, 2 March

Luton Town v Chelsea (19:15) - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live

Southampton v West Ham (19:30) - live on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Liverpool v Norwich City (20:15) - live on ITV, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Thursday, 3 March

Everton v Boreham Wood (20:15) - live on ITV and BBC Radio 5 Live

Monday, 7 March

Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town (19:30) - live on ITV4, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live