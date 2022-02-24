Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Where does Rangers' scalp over Borussia Dortmund rank in their best ever European results?

After a seismic Europa League elimination of competition favourites Borussia Dortmund, Rangers "shouldn't fear anyone," says former Scotland striker James McFadden.

But what lies ahead for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men after a sensational 6-4 aggregate win over the iconic German side? And where does the victory compare with previous European classics involving the Ibrox club?

Here, BBC Scotland attempts to rank Thursday's achievement alongside other memorable Rangers results and looks at what awaits the Scottish champions in Friday's last-16 draw.

How does this compare?

So how does the monumental nature of Rangers' scalp over Dortmund compare with other memorable European nights? Cast your mind back to May 1972, when the 'Barcelona Bears' were born.

The Camp Nou played host to the game in which Rangers won their only piece of European silverware, playing out a thrilling 3-2 Cup-Winners' Cup final with Dynamo Moscow.

Excitement spilled over as Rangers captain John Greig had to be awarded the trophy in the changing room due to fans rushing on to the pitch to swarm their heroes.

The 1990s also provided European nights that will live long in Rangers memory, most notably the double Champions League encounter with English champions Leeds United in 1992.

Ibrox legend Ally McCoist was the hero on both occasions, scoring winning goals in 2-1 wins in Govan and at Elland Road.

What about a more recent nostalgia hit? Rangers' sensational 3-0 Champions League triumph in 2007 over French champions Lyon sent shockwaves round Europe, as did Walter Smith side's dramatic spot-kick victory over Fiorentina in the Uefa Cup semi-final later that season.

Smith's team showed immense character to reach the Ibrox side's first European final in more than two decades, with Nacho Novo's winning penalty setting up a showpiece final with Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester.

However, toppling a side of Dortmund's calibre, with the gulf in resource between the clubs, means the class of '22 deserve to be right up there.

Who awaits in the last 16?

Even without Dortmund in the list of last-16 opponents, there are still some daunting sides remaining in Friday morning's draw. But, after dumping out the competition's favourites, Rangers will take anyone on.

Lyon - who finished eight points clear of Rangers in Group A - feature among the eight seeded group winners with whom Van Bronckhorst's men could be paired.

The Ligue 1 side would present a tough test, especially considering the classy outfit dispatched the Glasgow side 2-0 at Ibrox in September before a 1-1 draw away from home in December, while fellow French team Monaco would also be stern opposition.

Bayer Leverkusen also gave Rangers a lesson in the 2019-20 campaign, eliminating Steven Gerrard's side 4-1 on aggregate, but the German side currently sit a place and eight points behind a Dortmund outfit who were dispatched by the Scottish champions.

Anyone fancy an all-British tie? West Ham United are also a potential opponent. David Moyes has drilled the sixth-placed Premier League club, who are just four points off a Champions League place, into a mightily impressive unit.

Interestingly, the competition's new format means Rangers dodge the likes of Barcelona, Porto, RB Leipzig and Atalanta, who are all unseeded along with the Scottish champions after their play-off wins. A blessing is disguise, perhaps?

Rangers will find out their last-16 opponents on Friday

'Incredible Rangers shouldn't fear anyone' - analysis

Former Rangers defender Richard Foster on BBC Sportsound

It was afantastic performance. Rangers found another gear in the second half. They showed great energy and desire to win the tie. Calvin Bassey proved himself in the match with his quality and composure for the second goal.

This game was a great advert for Scottish football. The standard is not as bad as you're led to believe. Allan McGregor didn't have a save to make in the second half.

Former Scotland striker James McFadden on BBC Sportsound

Incredible. What a performance it was in the second half from Rangers. They deserved it and they should have won the second leg. They were excellent in the way they managed the game.

Rangers shouldn't fear anyone. There aren't many sides more fearsome than Borussia Dortmund in this competition.

'Bedlam at Ibrox' - reaction