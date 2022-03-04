Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

Sheff UtdSheffield United19:45Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|33
|21
|7
|5
|82
|29
|53
|70
|2
|Bournemouth
|31
|18
|7
|6
|51
|27
|24
|61
|3
|Huddersfield
|35
|16
|11
|8
|46
|36
|10
|59
|4
|Blackburn
|34
|16
|9
|9
|46
|34
|12
|57
|5
|QPR
|34
|16
|8
|10
|49
|39
|10
|56
|6
|Luton
|33
|15
|9
|9
|46
|37
|9
|54
|7
|Sheff Utd
|33
|15
|8
|10
|44
|34
|10
|53
|8
|Middlesbrough
|33
|15
|7
|11
|43
|35
|8
|52
|9
|Nottm Forest
|33
|14
|9
|10
|45
|33
|12
|51
|10
|Coventry
|33
|14
|9
|10
|43
|38
|5
|51
|11
|Millwall
|33
|13
|10
|10
|36
|34
|2
|49
|12
|Preston
|35
|11
|14
|10
|38
|39
|-1
|47
|13
|West Brom
|34
|12
|10
|12
|35
|32
|3
|46
|14
|Blackpool
|34
|12
|9
|13
|40
|41
|-1
|45
|15
|Stoke
|33
|12
|8
|13
|42
|38
|4
|44
|16
|Swansea
|32
|11
|8
|13
|34
|43
|-9
|41
|17
|Bristol City
|35
|11
|7
|17
|45
|63
|-18
|40
|18
|Cardiff
|35
|11
|6
|18
|41
|54
|-13
|39
|19
|Hull
|35
|10
|7
|18
|30
|39
|-9
|37
|20
|Birmingham
|35
|9
|10
|16
|40
|55
|-15
|37
|21
|Reading
|34
|10
|5
|19
|42
|67
|-25
|29
|22
|Barnsley
|33
|5
|8
|20
|24
|48
|-24
|23
|23
|Derby
|35
|10
|12
|13
|34
|39
|-5
|21
|24
|Peterborough
|33
|5
|6
|22
|24
|66
|-42
|21
