Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have been partnered with Aeroflot for nine years

Manchester United are looking into the possibility of terminating their sponsorship deal with Russia's national airline Aeroflot.

Aeroflot has been United's official carrier since 2013 and the current deal runs to 2023.

United did not use Aeroflot to travel to play Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned Aeroflot from operating in the United Kingdom in a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, United know their agreement with Aeroflot could get caught up in US President Joe Biden's increasing sanctions against Russia.

United renewed the deal in 2015, signing a five-year extension reported to be worth $40m (£29.9m).

It is understood the club's legal advisers are looking at the contract, with the expectation that the agreement will be terminated.

On their website, the 20-time Premier League champions say Aeroflot "provide strategic advice to the club on travel arrangements".