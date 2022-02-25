New Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says that Scott Brown, who was singed as a player/assistant coach by predecessor Stephen Glass, will remain in that role, but the midfielder's primary role will now be as a player as he and assistant Lee Sharp will do the bulk of the coaching. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson is delighted that Steven Naismith remains his under-18 coach rather than the opposition team boss this weekend after the former Scotland striker was interviewed for the St Mirren vacancy before Stephen Robinson's appointment. (The Herald) external-link

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney insists that Scotland centre-half Ryan Porteous will play against Celtic on Sunday despite allegations of off-field misbehaviour by the 22-year-old. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen could face Rangers on Sunday after taking an injection for a shoulder injury, the Dutchman having played through the pain barrier against Aberdeen last weekend, but manager Graham Alexander will sit in the stand after a touchline ban. (The Scotsman) external-link

Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov has vowed that his side's World Cup play-off with Scotland will go ahead despite military strikes from Russia against his country and his homeland football association suspending the sport for a month after martial law was declared. (The National) external-link