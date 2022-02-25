Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Adlene Guedioura (right) has played for the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough

Burton Albion have signed midfielder Adlene Guedioura following his release by Championship club Sheffield United.

The 36-year-old Algeria international has agreed a deal with the League One Brewers for the rest of the season.

He is the second free agent brought in this month to bolster the squad, after former Everton striker Oumar Niasse.

"To get his experience, I think it will benefit a lot of our young players," Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club website.

"I know him from my time at Nottingham Forest and I think he will give us that extra power and physicality for the remainder of the season and then we will see."

Guedioura - who has 62 caps for his country - only played twice for the Blades this season because of an ankle problem.

"I want to get some game time here and hopefully it can help me to show that I'm ready and available to play for my country again," he said.

Burton are 13th in League One and at home to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.