Lee Tomlin's scored his most recent EFL goal for Cardiff, against Reading in September 2020

Walsall have signed former Cardiff City forward Lee Tomlin on a deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old left the Championship club last October, having not played for them for 12 months.

He was training with Wrexham earlier this month, but has been brought to the Banks's Stadium by new Walsall head coach Michael Flynn.

He described it as a "huge signing" and hopes Tomlin will play some part against Hartlepool United on Saturday.

"He hasn't played as many games lately as we would like but he's been training with us, he's trained with Wrexham and he's trained with Northampton, so it's not like he's just been sat at home. I know he's sharp," Flynn told BBC WM Sport.

"Straight away he's lifted the players. They know his quality from the training sessions he's had with us.

"He has played in the higher leagues of English football - I think the last time he played at this level was 2008, if I've done my homework correctly.

"He's had a good career and at 33, there's still a lot of life in him. He said he wanted to come and play for myself and for Walsall so that says he's in the right frame of mind to do the business for us."

Tomlin began his career with Rushden & Diamonds and has also had spells with Peterborough United, Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Bristol City, scoring 116 goals in the process.

