Red Star Belgrade beat Braga to top their Europa League Group

Rangers will face Red Star Belgrade in the last-16 of the Europa League after having knocked out favourites Borussia Dortmund on Thursday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side drew 2-2 at Ibrox with the team sitting second in the Bundesliga to complete a notable 6-4 aggregate win in their play-off.

Red Star were seeded in the draw having finished top of their qualifying group, ahead of Braga and Midtjylland.

The first leg will be at Ibrox on 10 March and the return on 17 March.

Rangers avoided an all-British tie against West Ham United, a return against Lyon, the French side who topped the Ibrox side's qualifying group, facing two other Bundesliga sides and a potentially complicated match-up with Spartak Moscow given the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Red Star won the Serbian Super Liga for the seventh time last season, but Dejan Stankovic's side currently lie second, five points behind Partizan.

Club legend Stankovic, the former Inter Milan, Lazio and Serbia midfielder, has been in charge since 2019 and his current squad largely consists of Serb nationals.

Rangers last faced the Serbian side when progressing to the group stage of the Champions League in 2007 thanks to Nacho Novo's first-leg winner at Ibrox before a goalless second leg.

Red Star knocked Rangers out of the European Cup 4-1 on aggregate in 1990-91, but the Glasgow side progressed from the first round of the 1964-65 competition after prevailing 3-1 in a play-off after a 5-5 tie on aggregate.

Before the break-up of Yugoslavia, Red Star won their domestic championship 19 times and went on to win the Serbia and Montenegro title five times before the latter's independence.

They won the European Cup in 1991 and the Uefa Cup in 1979 but are currently ranked 35th in Europe, two places above Rangers.

Full Europa League last 16 draw

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Barcelona v Galatasaray

Braga v Monaco

Porto v Lyon

Rangers v Red Star Belgrade

RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt

Sevilla v West Ham United