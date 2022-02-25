Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 11 goals in his last eight Championship appearances

Cardiff City will look to stop the record-breaking striker who can "do everything" when they face runaway Championship leaders Fulham.

Fulham visit the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday led by 33-goal leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison says his side will not be daunted by the task.

"We will put a plan together to nullify them as much as we can and use our strengths to try to hurt them as well," Morison told BBC Sport Wales.

Mitrovic, the second tier's top scorer, scored both goals in Fulham's 2-1 win over Peterborough in midweek to surpass the previous record tally of 31 goals in a Championship season, which was set by Brentford's Ivan Toney last season.

Morison, who won 20 caps for Wales as a striker, added: "He is a top-drawer player, so it's no surprise he is top scorer. He has broken records for Fulham in a record-breaking season for Fulham.

"We just have to try and limit his service and limit the opportunities he gets. We have to stop the ball into his feet.

"He has the luxury of being able to do everything - that's what you want as a centre-forward.

"He is an all-round striker. He is only one of 11 or 14 they might use. Let's hope it's not the Mitrovic show."

Fulham are nine points clear of second-placed Bournemouth and have scored 81 League goals this season.

But Cardiff, who are 19th, have pulled 15 points clear of the relegation zone having improved since Morison took over in October and are unbeaten in their last four home games.

Morison took plenty of positives from Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield, when the Terriers turned the tables with two late goals.

"Do we want to be more like Huddersfield? Yes. Can we be more like Huddersfield at the minute? No. Things take time," he added.

"You look at them a while back and where they are now, it shows if you believe in a process where you can get to."