Jack Sowerby scored his only goal of the season so far against Exeter in December

Northampton Town midfielder Jack Sowerby is to remain with the League Two club next season.

The 26-year-old has made 54 appearances since arriving from Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee in September 2020.

The club have now activated a clause in his contract for another year.

"Jack sometimes goes under the radar but the work he does for the team and his ability on the ball is something we very much appreciate," boss Jon Brady told the club website.

Earlier this week, the club agreed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with striker Sam Hoskins and triggered a one-year option to extend full-back Ali Koiki's deal.

"With these contract extensions this week, and that we have a number of other players already under contract for next season, we believe we will approach next summer in a much better place," Brady added.