Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield would have moved three points clear of Glentoran at the Irish Premiership summit with victory over Carrick

Friday's Irish Premiership game between Carrick Rangers and leaders Linfield has been postponed in line with the Northern Ireland Football League's Covid Case policy.

NIFL confirmed that the match had been called off following a request from Linfield.

The game at Carrick's Taylors Avenue ground was due to be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

There are five fixtures scheduled for Saturday.

Glentoran will have the opportunity to go three points clear of Linfield at the top of the table if they can beat Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Third-placed Cliftonville, who trail their cross-city rivals by one point, are involved in a north Belfast derby against Crusaders at Solitude.

Another derby encounter sees Coleraine entertain Ballymena United at Ballycastle Road, the Sky Blues aiming to bridge some of the four-point gap between themselves and the Bannsiders in the battle for a top six place.

Portadown, 11th in the table, will host basement club Warrenpoint Town in a key game at the foot of the table.