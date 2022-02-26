Marcelo Bielsa: Argentine leaves Leeds United after Tottenham loss

Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa's spell at Leeds was the longest he had ever spent at a club

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has "parted company" with Leeds United after a run of poor form that saw his side suffer several heavy defeats.

The 66-year-old Argentine, appointed in June 2018, leaves with the Whites two points above the relegation zone.

Under Bielsa, Leeds finished ninth last season on their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

But Saturday's 4-0 defeat by Tottenham meant they had lost their past four games by an aggregate score of 17-2.

"This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club," said Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

"With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all.

"However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

"We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season."

Who could replace Bielsa?

Leeds said they were aiming to make an announcement on Bielsa's replacement on Monday.

Former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch is thought to be the favourite to take over.

The 48-year-old American, who has also coached New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg, left the German club in November after a five-month spell ended by mutual consent.

Other potential candidates could include former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, who replaced Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao and is currently out of work, and Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Mike_K, today at 11:22

    Man United fan here, I'm sad to see Bielsa go. Yes his tactics are exposed and there's a lot going wrong at Leeds this season. Also had big trouble with injuries and squad depth, but Leeds were a joy to watch under him at times.
    Gonna miss his bucket and I'm gonna miss the rivalry if Leeds go down again. Proper club, hope they find the right man to keep 'em up. Good luck wherever you go Marcelo!

    • Reply posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 11:29

      Beat Takeshi replied:
      Ridiculous decision. Bielsa has effectively been sacked due to three key injuries.

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 11:21

    Thanks for the memories Marcelo. You will always be a hero to Leeds fans.

  • Comment posted by b33r, today at 11:21

    A massive loss, he completely reignited mine and many other Leeds fan love for football and the most honest man in football there is. Thank you Marcelo

  • Comment posted by Disco pants, today at 11:21

    What will his interpreter do now? He was always a highlight of MOTD.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 11:28

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      He should get a job interpreting Carragher

  • Comment posted by hector, today at 11:23

    This is sad news, Leeds have had a dreadful time with injuries and at times have had to play youth players. Although I don't support leeds, I have always wanted to see them competing and challenging. (A Liverpool Fan.)

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 11:20

    Awful news, we are down.

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 11:27

      HertfordPaul replied:
      I think they'll scrape through, but it won't be because of this decision!

  • Comment posted by home, today at 11:21

    Victor Orta should have been sacked with no recruitment in January. The transfers Leeds have made have been awful apart from Raphinna. Victor Orta has wasted money on Fripo, Costa, Klaesson, Robin K, Llorente and Rodrigo that is £100m. Not including the £20m they still owe for the failed Jean-Kévin Augustin.

    • Reply posted by Ed, today at 11:24

      Ed replied:
      I don’t understand why others can’t see this.,

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 11:25

    So who's taking over?....

    The interpreter?....

    The upside-down tub?.....

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 11:28

      Anon replied:
      well kept secret, the interpreter was running the team..... (not sure how any manager of any kind of high profile can not learn some basic language for the country they work in, enough to do a press conference)

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:25

    Bielsa needed backing not sacking

  • Comment posted by EIRELEEDS, today at 11:24

    A very sad end to what has been a great journey. Thank you Marcelo, injuries have played a massive part in where we are now. Hopefully we'll stay up.

  • Comment posted by gertruude, today at 11:27

    So sad to see him go.... id of given him to end of season at least see if he can turn it around when bamford and phillips came back from injury

  • Comment posted by ghw, today at 11:25

    This is a huge shame, I can’t stand it when managers who have created huge success have a poor run and are outed (Chris Houghton at Newcastle comes to mind, Raneiri at Leicester). Who’s honestly going to do a better job? No loyalty at all.

    • Reply posted by Wolfie_Bill, today at 11:30

      Wolfie_Bill replied:
      Wow, I'm amazed that someone is expecting ANY loyalty to be shown to anyone in football. This is a business, not team sport these days - its all about the money. Yes I am a cynic.

  • Comment posted by Bigred, today at 11:23

    He goes with his head held high. A man of dignity who probably needs a break or stop to enjoy retirement.
    All the best to Leeds from a a West Ham fan

  • Comment posted by geordiescot, today at 11:23

    It's been quite a ride and great fun watching from the sidelines. Good luck for the future Marcelo and Leeds. Geordie boy hoping they'll stay up, we'd be poorer without them.

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 11:23

    Shame - a likeable guy and I'm a Chelsea fan. I will miss his interpreter though.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 11:21

    I am now feeling completey sick.

    • Reply posted by Glark Cable, today at 11:30

      Glark Cable replied:
      Get a grip mate. What’s happening in Ukraine is sickening, not a rich bloke getting sacked as he wasn’t doing his job very well

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 11:27

    Huge loss. He turned the club and attitude to football in Leeds around.

    His only mistake was having a small squad that ultimately got hit by injuries and Covid.

    Leeds haven’t played a single game this season at full strength.

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 11:27

    Would rather have seen Bielsa stay and watch Leeds go down playing his brand of football than get some park the bus manager bringing out defensive draws in boring games. MOT for over 50.years. Sad day for all true football fans.

  • Comment posted by NeoWIM, today at 11:25

    Leeds won't be able to recruit a better manager so why part ways with an excellent coach who got you back into the Premier League after a long absence? Stupid decision.

  • Comment posted by SMC, today at 11:28

    I understand why this has happened and who knows, maybe it's the right call. Still a very, very sad day. Thank you Marcelo for all you've done for us.

