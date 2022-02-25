Last updated on .From the section Luton

Robert Snodgrass played his final game for West Brom against Middlesbrough on 6 November

Luton Town have signed former Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass on a deal to the end of the season.

The 34-year-old was a free agent, having left West Bromwich Albion at the beginning of the month.

He has played more than 570 games during his career, but only made four starts this season under former Albion boss Valerien Ismael.

"We've been looking for a left footed midfield player for a while," said Hatters boss Nathan Jones.

"He's got play-off experience, he's got Premier League experience and he is known to a number of our players and staff, so we know he's the type of character that we want in here.

"It gives us something different now we are in the final third of the season and he'll give us a little bit of a push towards the run-in."

Luton have forced themselves into Championship play-off contention with four wins in their past five league games, and are only two points outside the top six before Saturday's home game against Derby County.

Snodgrass - who retired from international duty in 2019 with 28 caps - began his career in Scotland with Livingston before moving to Leeds United in 2008.

Spells with Norwich, Hull City and West Ham followed before he joined West Brom last summer on an 18-month contract.

"We know the quality he's got, we know where he's been, and with the number of injuries we've had, it gives us cover in that area because our midfielders have had to do big shifts," Jones added.

