Glentoran's Shay McCartan and Linfield's Matthew Clarke have both lodged appeals following the 1-1 draw on 27 December

Spectator misconduct charges against Linfield have been upheld by an IFA Disciplinary Committee after the club accepted the charges.

The charges related to breaches of the ruling body's Disciplinary Code during their game against Glentoran at Windsor Park on 27 December and an away match against Coleraine on 29 January.

Linfield were initially fined £1,000 in respect of the Glentoran match.

The Committee have now "reserved their decision" on that sanction.

That decision was made pending Linfield's offer of a proactive campaign to address the issue of spectator misconduct and to deal with the parties responsible.

No sanction was offered in relation to the away fixture against Coleraine.

The hearing was staged to consider challenges from Linfield after they were charged with the code breaches.

After a review of the club's evidence brought to members of the committee it was concluded the Article 33 charges were proven for the incidents that occurred during both fixtures.

The Disciplinary Committee also heard a challenge to a charge against Linfield player Matthew Clarke in relation to Article 21, provoking the general public.

The charge, which also related to the Glentoran game in December, was not proven and therefore a two-match standard suspension and £250 fine for the player have been revoked by the committee.

After the initial hearing into the charges, the south Belfast club received a strong warning advising that should a similar offence occur again they will be asked to play a match/matches behind closed doors or away from home".