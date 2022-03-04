Leicester City v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harvey Barnes has scored in all three of his appearances for Leicester against Leeds, including the equaliser in November's 1-1 draw at Elland Road

TEAM NEWS

Leicester will assess full-back Ricardo Pereira, who was forced off at Burnley on Tuesday with a hamstring issue.

This game may come too soon for James Justin, while fellow defenders Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana and Ryan Bertrand remain out.

New head coach Jesse Marsch says Leeds will continue to evaluate Patrick Bamford, who returned to training on Thursday following a foot problem.

Marsch added that Diego Llorente is doubtful with an unspecified issue.

Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are still sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester's late win at Burnley will have lifted the whole squad for several reasons - it was their first league victory and clean sheet of 2022, plus Jamie Vardy was back fit for the first time this year and scored too.

All of that means this is a tricky start for new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch. I'd expect a determined performance from his side and they might make themselves more difficult to beat, but I don't see it being a quick fix, especially while Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford remain injured.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds are unbeaten in their last five league games away to Leicester (W2, D3).

The Whites won 3-1 at the King Power Stadium last season and have the chance to record back-to-back away league victories against the Foxes for the first time in 40 years.

Leicester City

Leicester have dropped seven points from winning positions in their last three home league matches (D2, L1).

Only two teams have failed to win in four consecutive Premier League home games despite leading in each of those fixtures - Norwich did so in five games between December 2019 and January 2020, while Chelsea did so in four from February to April 1996.

Brendan Rodgers' side are vying to win successive top-flight fixtures for the second time this season and can record consecutive clean sheets in the league for the first time in 13 months.

This will be Leicester's 300th Premier League home match.

Harvey Barnes has scored in all three of his top-flight appearances against Leeds - the only players to have netted in four consecutive Premier League matches against the Whites are Alan Shearer (1992 to 1995) and Thierry Henry (2002 to 2004).

Barnes is set to play his 100th Premier League match.

Patson Daka has been involved in six goals in his last six appearances at the King Power Stadium in all competitions, scoring five and assisting one.

Leeds United

Leeds conceded 20 Premier League goals in February, a record for any side in a single month.

They have conceded at least twice in the opening 45 minutes in each of their last five Premier League games, a record by any side in the division.

The Whites have let in 40 goals in their past 12 league matches, including 24 in their last six away fixtures.

If Leeds suffer a fifth consecutive defeat it would be their longest losing streak in the top flight since a six-match sequence between December 2003 and February 2004.

Including caretakers, six of the last seven managers to take charge of Leeds in the Premier League have lost their first game in the competition.

