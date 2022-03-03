Aston Villa v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Villa forward Danny Ings scored 41 goals in 91 Premier League appearances for Southampton between 2018 and 2021

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore is back in full training after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations with a hamstring injury and could be involved.

Carney Chukwuemeka is expected to be available again after missing out last weekend with a minor injury.

Southampton will assess Kyle Walker-Peters, who suffered a hamstring problem during the midweek FA Cup win over West Ham.

Mohammed Salisu and Moi Elyounoussi missed that tie and are also doubts.

Lyanco, Nathan Tella and Alex McCarthy are all long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton are one of the form teams in the Premier League at the moment - the Saints kept marching on in the FA Cup in midweek too, despite making lots of changes, and it's seven games unbeaten now in all competitions for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Villa's results, in contrast, have been up and down in recent weeks but they have still been creating plenty of chances in most of those games and I think they will cause Southampton some problems.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa won only one of the past 11 meetings in all competitions.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games at Villa, winning four and drawing two.

Aston Villa

Villa are aiming for successive Premier League wins for the first time since Steven Gerrard's first two matches in charge in November.

They have only won three of their past 10 league fixtures under Gerrard, as many as in their opening four after his arrival.

Aston Villa are winless in four home league games (D2, L2).

Danny Ings scored 41 goals in 91 Premier League appearances for Southampton between 2018-21.

Southampton

Southampton can win three consecutive Premier League matches for only the second time since 2016-17, and first since October to November 2020.

Their only defeat in 10 league games came at Wolves on 15 January (W5, D4).

Only the current top four have lost fewer Premier League fixtures than Southampton's seven this season.

The Saints can keep three successive league clean sheets for the second time under Ralph Hasenhüttl, after December 2020 to January 2021.

Che Adams has scored four goals in his last five Premier League away starts.

