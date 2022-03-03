Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe was appointed following the 1-1 draw at Brighton earlier this season

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin is yet to resume full training, having missed two games with a calf injury.

Matt Ritchie will return to training next week, while Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson remain out.

Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana could feature for the first time since 19 February after recovering from a thigh injury.

Jeremy Sarmiento is back in contention after 14 games out, but Enock Mwepu and Adam Webster remain unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle's run just keeps on going - they are seven unbeaten now in the league, and have won four of their past five games - and they keep climbing away from the relegation zone.

Brighton are at the other end of the form table, and have now lost three in a row - which is their worst run of the season. They've not scored in any of those defeats either, but it's nothing new for them to be short of goals.

All things considered, it has to be another Newcastle win here - their improvement shows what a difference a bit of momentum and confidence can make, and a big home crowd will help them on Saturday too.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle United have won only two of their last 17 matches against Brighton & Hove Albion in all competitions.

The Magpies are winless in all nine top-flight meetings, scoring just two goals in total.

Brighton are one of only two teams that Newcastle have faced in the top flight without winning, along with Millwall.

Newcastle have failed to score in a club record four top-flight home encounters with Brighton.

Newcastle United

Newcastle and Liverpool are the only two teams with an unbeaten Premier League record in 2022.

The Magpies have conceded a league-low three goals this year.

Newcastle have taken 15 points from seven unbeaten league matches since Boxing Day. Based solely on results over that period, they would be seventh in the table.

It's their longest undefeated run in the top flight since a run of 14 without defeat in 2011.

However, Newcastle are winless in all 12 Premier League games this season versus teams in the top half of the table.

The Magpies can win three consecutive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since a run of five from January to March 2019.

Newcastle have dropped a league-high 21 points from winning positions this season.

Joe Willock has scored an unrivalled 10 goals for Newcastle since making his debut last February.

Eddie Howe won four of his six Premier League matches as Bournemouth manager against Brighton, his best record against any side other than his six victories against Everton.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have suffered three consecutive league defeats by an aggregate score of 0-7. They were beaten in just four of their opening 23 league games this season.

Albion can equal the club Premier League record of four consecutive defeats, set from March to April 2019. That streak included a 5-0 home defeat versus Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.

Brighton have conceded two or more goals in three consecutive league matches for the first time since November 2019.

They have shipped seven goals in their last three league fixtures, as many as they had in their previous eight.

All seven of Brighton's Premier League wins this season were against teams below them in the table.

Brighton can equal the club top-flight record for most away victories in a single campaign: five in 1981-82 and 2020-21.

The Seagulls' shot conversion rate of 7.7% is their lowest in any of their five Premier League campaigns to date.

Neal Maupay is level alongside Glenn Murray as Brighton's 26-goal leading Premier League scorer.

