Norwich City v Brentford

Christian Eriksen made his Brentford debut against Newcastle 259 days after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

TEAM NEWS

Norwich full-backs Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are available after missing the FA Cup defeat by Liverpool.

Ozan Kabak trained on Friday, putting himself in contention for a place in the matchday squad, but Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele are still out.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank will update the fitness news on his squad at a press conference later on Friday.

Josh Dasilva is suspended as a consequence of his early red card against Newcastle.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brentford just need something - anything - to stop the rot after only taking one point from their past eight games. Christian Eriksen will help there, because they won't struggle to create chances with him in the team.

Norwich had a bit of a run of form at the start of the year but their results have dropped off in the past few weeks, and they are back on the bottom of the table.

A win would be huge for both sides. I just have a feeling that neither of them will get it.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford have won two of their past 14 matches against Norwich in all competitions.

Both of Brentford's league visits to Carrow Road under Thomas Frank, in 2018 and 2021, were 1-0 defeats in the Championship.

Norwich City

The Canaries have suffered three straight league defeats, having taken seven points from their previous three fixtures.

Norwich have failed to score in 16 of their 26 Premier League games this season, more than any other side.

They have opened the scoring in just five matches, fewer than any other Premier League side this season, while Brentford have conceded the first goal a league-high 19 times.

Teemu Pukki has scored half of Norwich's eight Premier League goals at Carrow Road this season.

Brentford

Brentford have lost five successive league away matches for the first time since 2011.

The Bees' run of one point from eight games is the longest current winless streak in the Premier League.

They won three of their opening seven Premier League matches this season but have since only won three of 20.

Ivan Toney has scored in each of his last three Brentford starts in all competitions.

Thomas Frank joined Brentford as assistant manager to Dean Smith in 2016. Frank took over as manager when Smith left to take charge of Aston Villa in 2018.

