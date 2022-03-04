Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Hwang Hee-chan has scored five goals from seven shots on target in the Premier League this season

TEAM NEWS

Wolves defender Nelson Semedo is expected to be ruled out until at least April after scans confirmed he has suffered a hamstring injury.

Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence could be recalled after being rested against West Ham.

This game comes too soon for Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward, who has yet to return to full training after a groin problem.

Palace have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's match.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves come into this game off the back of two away defeats, at Arsenal and West Ham, which means they have slipped a bit behind the top six.

Bruno Lage's side are still very good at what they do, though, and they never seem to be opened up at all. This will be close, because Palace are always very competitive too, but I'm going with Wolves to edge it.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are aiming to win three consecutive league games against Wolves for the first time.

Wolves have won three successive home matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.

A 2-0 win in 2019 is the Eagles' only top-flight away victory against Wolves in nine attempts.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have suffered back-to-back league defeats, having lost just one of their previous eight.

Wolves' 12 Premier League wins this season already equals their final tally for 2020-21.

They have only conceded two goals in the first half of their past 19 Premier League fixtures.

Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan are Wolves' joint-leading goalscorers in the Premier League with five each, but Jimenez has never scored against Crystal Palace in six games.

Hwang has scored his five goals from seven Premier League shots on target.

Crystal Palace

Palace have won only one of their eight Premier League matches in 2022, but are also unbeaten in all four away games in 2022.

The Eagles haven't won consecutive league fixtures on the road since June 2020.

Crystal Palace are yet to lose when opening the scoring in the Premier League this season, though six of those 12 games have finished level.

Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher are the club's joint-leading Premier League goalscorers on eight this season. They both scored in the reverse fixture against Wolves in November.

