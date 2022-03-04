Watford v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has kept three clean sheets in six league games since Roy Hodgson took over as manager

TEAM NEWS

Watford are without winger Ismaila Sarr, who suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend's 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Full-back Kiko Femenia is back in contention after missing the game at Old Trafford with a minor issue.

Arsenal welcome back Emile Smith Rowe, who sat out the win versus Wolves through illness.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is doubtful because of the calf injury that ruled him out of Thursday's match.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

With three wins in a row, Arsenal are on a nice little run at the moment, and they are well placed in the race for fourth.

Compared to Manchester United and Tottenham, the Gunners have got the advantage of a settled squad that are all pulling in the same direction, while they have far more strength in depth than West Ham.

Mikel Arteta's side have found the knack for winning games when they don't play well or things go against them, which is down to the manager - he has made them a team again.

Watford got a great draw at Old Trafford last week but they rode their luck to leave with a point and the same will have to happen for them to get anything here.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v legendary guitarist Johnny Marr

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have earned seven points from a possible 45 available against Arsenal in the Premier League (W2, D1, L12), though they have only lost one of their last three home matches versus the Gunners.

Arsenal have scored in all 15 of their Premier League games against Watford - the only team they have a better record against is West Brom, scoring in all 26 meetings.

The Londoners have scored the first goal in 14 of their 15 Premier League meetings with Watford, with the exception a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in January 2017.

Watford

The Hornets have won one of their last 15 league and cup matches (D3, L11).

They have lost their previous seven Premier League games at Vicarage Road and 10 of 13 overall this season - an 11th defeat would equal a club record.

Watford have won 15% of their Premier League fixtures played in March (W3, D3, L14), the second-lowest win rate in the month of any team to have spent more than three seasons in the competition.

The Hertfordshire club have kept three clean sheets in their six top-flight matches under Roy Hodgson, as many as they had in their previous 38 in the division under four different managers.

However, they have only scored twice in their six games under Hodgson.

No player has scored in more Premier League defeats this season than Watford's Emmanuel Dennis, with the Hornets losing four times when he has found the net.

Arsenal

Arsenal won just two of their opening eight away league fixtures this season (D1, L5) but have won their subsequent three matches on the road.

Mikel Arteta's men have opened the scoring in each of their last five Premier League away games.

They have taken 22 points from a possible 27 since back-to-back defeats at Manchester United and Everton at the start of December.

The Gunners have dropped points in six of their past nine league matches away to promoted opposition (W3, D2, L4).

Emile Smith Rowe is their top scorer in the Premier League this season with nine goals. He could become just the second Arsenal player aged 21 or under to reach double figures in a Premier League season, emulating Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99.

My Watford XI Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Arsenal XI Choose your Arsenal formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team