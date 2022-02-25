Match ends, Genoa 0, Inter Milan 0.
Inter Milan missed the chance to move level on points with AC Milan at the top of Serie A after a frustrating goalless draw at lowly Genoa.
Champions Inter had their better chances in the first half with Hakan Calhanoglu shooting wide - and Stefano Sturaro almost gave Genoa their first home win of the season late on.
Inter, who are two points behind Milan, have not won in four Serie A games.
Earlier on Friday AC Milan drew 1-1 at home to Udinese.
Rafael Leao gave Milan the lead but Destiny Udogie deservedly levelled for the visitors.
This was only the third time in Serie A history that both Milan teams have played on a Friday (excluding games against each other).
Napoli will go top of Serie A if they win at Lazio on Sunday. Their next game is at home to Milan.
Line-ups
Genoa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 57Sirigu
- 36Hefti
- 52MaksimovicSubstituted forCambiasoat 53'minutesSubstituted forCalafioriat 61'minutes
- 55ØstigardBooked at 74mins
- 15Vásquez
- 27Sturaro
- 47Badelj
- 11GudmundssonSubstituted forAmiriat 83'minutes
- 10Melegoni
- 90PortanovaSubstituted forRovellaat 83'minutes
- 45YeboahSubstituted forKallonat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Semper
- 8Amiri
- 16Calafiori
- 18Ghiglione
- 22Marchetti
- 23Destro
- 32Frendrup
- 33Azevedo Júnior
- 50Cambiaso
- 65Rovella
- 91Kallon
- 99Galdames
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'AmbrosioSubstituted forCaicedoat 87'minutes
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2Dumfries
- 23BarellaSubstituted forVecinoat 83'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 73'minutes
- 14PerisicBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDimarcoat 83'minutes
- 7SánchezSubstituted forMartínezat 73'minutes
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 8Vecino
- 10Martínez
- 13Ranocchia
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 36Darmian
- 37Skriniar
- 88Caicedo
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Genoa 0, Inter Milan 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Silvan Hefti.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Felipe Caicedo replaces Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nicolò Rovella.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Nicolò Barella.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Federico Dimarco replaces Ivan Perisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Nicolò Rovella replaces Manolo Portanova.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Nadiem Amiri replaces Albert Gudmundsson.
Post update
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stefano Sturaro (Genoa).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Silvan Hefti.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.