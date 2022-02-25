Italian Serie A
GenoaGenoa0Inter MilanInter Milan0

Genoa 0-0 Inter Milan: Serie A champions fail to take advantage of Milan slip

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Inter Milan
Inter failed to break down one of the only two teams in Europe's top five leagues not to win a home game this season

Inter Milan missed the chance to move level on points with AC Milan at the top of Serie A after a frustrating goalless draw at lowly Genoa.

Champions Inter had their better chances in the first half with Hakan Calhanoglu shooting wide - and Stefano Sturaro almost gave Genoa their first home win of the season late on.

Inter, who are two points behind Milan, have not won in four Serie A games.

Earlier on Friday AC Milan drew 1-1 at home to Udinese.

Rafael Leao gave Milan the lead but Destiny Udogie deservedly levelled for the visitors.

This was only the third time in Serie A history that both Milan teams have played on a Friday (excluding games against each other).

Napoli will go top of Serie A if they win at Lazio on Sunday. Their next game is at home to Milan.

Line-ups

Genoa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 57Sirigu
  • 36Hefti
  • 52MaksimovicSubstituted forCambiasoat 53'minutesSubstituted forCalafioriat 61'minutes
  • 55ØstigardBooked at 74mins
  • 15Vásquez
  • 27Sturaro
  • 47Badelj
  • 11GudmundssonSubstituted forAmiriat 83'minutes
  • 10Melegoni
  • 90PortanovaSubstituted forRovellaat 83'minutes
  • 45YeboahSubstituted forKallonat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Semper
  • 8Amiri
  • 16Calafiori
  • 18Ghiglione
  • 22Marchetti
  • 23Destro
  • 32Frendrup
  • 33Azevedo Júnior
  • 50Cambiaso
  • 65Rovella
  • 91Kallon
  • 99Galdames

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'AmbrosioSubstituted forCaicedoat 87'minutes
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forVecinoat 83'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 73'minutes
  • 14PerisicBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDimarcoat 83'minutes
  • 7SánchezSubstituted forMartínezat 73'minutes
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 8Vecino
  • 10Martínez
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 36Darmian
  • 37Skriniar
  • 88Caicedo
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamGenoaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home7
Away21
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away14
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Genoa 0, Inter Milan 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Genoa 0, Inter Milan 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Silvan Hefti.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Felipe Caicedo replaces Danilo D'Ambrosio.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nicolò Rovella.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Nicolò Barella.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Federico Dimarco replaces Ivan Perisic.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Nicolò Rovella replaces Manolo Portanova.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Nadiem Amiri replaces Albert Gudmundsson.

  13. Post update

    Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Stefano Sturaro (Genoa).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Silvan Hefti.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 25th February 2022

  • AC MilanAC Milan1UdineseUdinese1
  • GenoaGenoa0Inter MilanInter Milan0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan27176453292457
2Inter Milan26167355223355
3Napoli26166447182954
4Juventus26138538231547
5Atalanta25128546301644
6Lazio26127753401343
7Fiorentina25133944341042
8Roma26125944341041
9Hellas Verona2610794942737
10Torino2596103226633
11Sassuolo268994344-133
12Bologna2594123141-1031
13Empoli2687113850-1231
14Udinese2551193242-1026
15Sampdoria2675143542-726
16Spezia2675142848-2026
17Venezia2557132344-2122
18Cagliari26410122647-2122
19Genoa27114122247-2517
20Salernitana2435161955-3614
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories