Last updated on .From the section European Football

Inter failed to break down one of the only two teams in Europe's top five leagues not to win a home game this season

Inter Milan missed the chance to move level on points with AC Milan at the top of Serie A after a frustrating goalless draw at lowly Genoa.

Champions Inter had their better chances in the first half with Hakan Calhanoglu shooting wide - and Stefano Sturaro almost gave Genoa their first home win of the season late on.

Inter, who are two points behind Milan, have not won in four Serie A games.

Earlier on Friday AC Milan drew 1-1 at home to Udinese.

Rafael Leao gave Milan the lead but Destiny Udogie deservedly levelled for the visitors.

This was only the third time in Serie A history that both Milan teams have played on a Friday (excluding games against each other).

Napoli will go top of Serie A if they win at Lazio on Sunday. Their next game is at home to Milan.