A number of players have gone on to better things after playing for England Under-18s schoolboys

The BBC's coverage of every game at the Centenary Shield - a tournament made up of the Home Nations and the Republic of Ireland - gets under way on Thursday.

The U18 schoolboys competition begins with Scotland's game against Northern Ireland, a match you can watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (19:00 GMT kick-off).

Wales travel to Northern Ireland on 10 March, while England's first fixture is on 25 March when they are away against Northern Ireland. All matches will be available to watch worldwide via the BBC Sport website. You can see the full schedule below.

The competition has produced a couple of Premier League winners in the past.

And we are giving you three minutes to name 10 players who have gone on to bigger things after playing for England in the tournament. Good luck!

Can you name these former England Under-18 schoolboy internationals? How to play Score: 0 / 10 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Give up!

Fixtures

All 19:00 GMT kick-offs, all available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

3 March Scotland v Northern Ireland

10 March Northern Ireland v Wales

17 March Republic of Ireland v Scotland

25 March Northern Ireland v England

31 March Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland

1 April England v Scotland

7 April Scotland v Wales

8 April England v Republic of Ireland

14 April Wales v England

21 April Wales v Republic of Ireland