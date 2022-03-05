Fulham v Blackburn Rovers

FulhamFulham12:30BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N Williams
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6Reed
- 24Seri
- 8Wilson
- 28Carvalho
- 7Kebano
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 3Hector
- 12Chalobah
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 17Cavaleiro
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
Blackburn
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Kaminski
- 26Lenihan
- 25van Hecke
- 16Wharton
- 42Zeefuik
- 27Travis
- 4Johnson
- 3Pickering
- 28Giles
- 10Dolan
- 7Khadra
Substitutes
- 6Davenport
- 8Rothwell
- 9Gallagher
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 13Pears
- 19Hedges
- 21Buckley
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match report to follow.