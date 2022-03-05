Championship
FulhamFulham12:30BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: Craven Cottage, England

Fulham v Blackburn Rovers

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6Reed
  • 24Seri
  • 8Wilson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 7Kebano
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 12Chalobah
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 42Zeefuik
  • 27Travis
  • 4Johnson
  • 3Pickering
  • 28Giles
  • 10Dolan
  • 7Khadra

Substitutes

  • 6Davenport
  • 8Rothwell
  • 9Gallagher
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 13Pears
  • 19Hedges
  • 21Buckley
Referee:
David Webb

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham33217582295370
2Huddersfield361711849361362
3Bournemouth31187651272461
4Blackburn34169946341257
5QPR341681049391056
6Sheff Utd341591045351054
7Luton3315994637954
8Nottm Forest3414101046341252
9Middlesbrough33157114335852
10Coventry33149104338551
11Millwall331310103634249
12Preston351114103839-147
13West Brom341210123532346
14Blackpool34129134041-145
15Stoke33128134238444
16Swansea32118133443-941
17Bristol City35117174563-1840
18Cardiff35116184154-1339
19Hull35107183039-937
20Birmingham35910164055-1537
21Reading34105194267-2529
22Barnsley3358202448-2423
23Derby351012133439-521
24Peterborough3456232469-4521
View full Championship table

