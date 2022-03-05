Swansea City v Coventry City

SwanseaSwansea City15:00CoventryCoventry City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|33
|21
|7
|5
|82
|29
|53
|70
|2
|Huddersfield
|36
|17
|11
|8
|49
|36
|13
|62
|3
|Bournemouth
|31
|18
|7
|6
|51
|27
|24
|61
|4
|Blackburn
|34
|16
|9
|9
|46
|34
|12
|57
|5
|QPR
|34
|16
|8
|10
|49
|39
|10
|56
|6
|Sheff Utd
|34
|15
|9
|10
|45
|35
|10
|54
|7
|Luton
|33
|15
|9
|9
|46
|37
|9
|54
|8
|Nottm Forest
|34
|14
|10
|10
|46
|34
|12
|52
|9
|Middlesbrough
|33
|15
|7
|11
|43
|35
|8
|52
|10
|Coventry
|33
|14
|9
|10
|43
|38
|5
|51
|11
|Millwall
|33
|13
|10
|10
|36
|34
|2
|49
|12
|Preston
|35
|11
|14
|10
|38
|39
|-1
|47
|13
|West Brom
|34
|12
|10
|12
|35
|32
|3
|46
|14
|Blackpool
|34
|12
|9
|13
|40
|41
|-1
|45
|15
|Stoke
|33
|12
|8
|13
|42
|38
|4
|44
|16
|Swansea
|32
|11
|8
|13
|34
|43
|-9
|41
|17
|Bristol City
|35
|11
|7
|17
|45
|63
|-18
|40
|18
|Cardiff
|35
|11
|6
|18
|41
|54
|-13
|39
|19
|Hull
|35
|10
|7
|18
|30
|39
|-9
|37
|20
|Birmingham
|35
|9
|10
|16
|40
|55
|-15
|37
|21
|Reading
|34
|10
|5
|19
|42
|67
|-25
|29
|22
|Barnsley
|33
|5
|8
|20
|24
|48
|-24
|23
|23
|Derby
|35
|10
|12
|13
|34
|39
|-5
|21
|24
|Peterborough
|34
|5
|6
|23
|24
|69
|-45
|21
Dive into the multiverse of football as Specs Gonzalez investigates the greatest ‘what if’ moments
Reporter Linda Adey investigates the safety of the most popular dating apps in Britain
Eddie Hearn chats to the dual-code legend turned boxer about his career