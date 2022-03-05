Championship
StokeStoke City15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham33217582295370
2Huddersfield361711849361362
3Bournemouth31187651272461
4Blackburn34169946341257
5QPR341681049391056
6Sheff Utd341591045351054
7Luton3315994637954
8Nottm Forest3414101046341252
9Middlesbrough33157114335852
10Coventry33149104338551
11Millwall331310103634249
12Preston351114103839-147
13West Brom341210123532346
14Blackpool34129134041-145
15Stoke33128134238444
16Swansea32118133443-941
17Bristol City35117174563-1840
18Cardiff35116184154-1339
19Hull35107183039-937
20Birmingham35910164055-1537
21Reading34105194267-2529
22Barnsley3358202448-2423
23Derby351012133439-521
24Peterborough3456232469-4521
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport