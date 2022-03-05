Portsmouth v Accrington Stanley

PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|35
|23
|7
|5
|61
|19
|42
|76
|2
|Wigan
|33
|21
|6
|6
|58
|32
|26
|69
|3
|MK Dons
|35
|19
|9
|7
|57
|35
|22
|66
|4
|Oxford Utd
|36
|18
|8
|10
|67
|46
|21
|62
|5
|Sheff Wed
|34
|17
|10
|7
|52
|37
|15
|61
|6
|Sunderland
|35
|17
|8
|10
|61
|47
|14
|59
|7
|Wycombe
|35
|16
|10
|9
|58
|46
|12
|58
|8
|Plymouth
|33
|16
|8
|9
|54
|39
|15
|56
|9
|Ipswich
|35
|14
|11
|10
|53
|39
|14
|53
|10
|Portsmouth
|33
|14
|9
|10
|46
|37
|9
|51
|11
|Bolton
|35
|15
|6
|14
|55
|47
|8
|51
|12
|Accrington
|34
|13
|7
|14
|44
|53
|-9
|46
|13
|Cambridge
|35
|11
|11
|13
|46
|52
|-6
|44
|14
|Burton
|36
|12
|8
|16
|44
|52
|-8
|44
|15
|Cheltenham
|34
|9
|14
|11
|44
|56
|-12
|41
|16
|Charlton
|34
|11
|6
|17
|41
|47
|-6
|39
|17
|Shrewsbury
|35
|9
|11
|15
|31
|35
|-4
|38
|18
|Lincoln City
|33
|9
|8
|16
|37
|46
|-9
|35
|19
|Fleetwood
|33
|7
|12
|14
|47
|58
|-11
|33
|20
|Wimbledon
|34
|6
|15
|13
|39
|53
|-14
|33
|21
|Morecambe
|34
|7
|10
|17
|44
|64
|-20
|31
|22
|Gillingham
|35
|6
|12
|17
|28
|55
|-27
|30
|23
|Doncaster
|36
|8
|5
|23
|28
|68
|-40
|29
|24
|Crewe
|34
|6
|7
|21
|28
|60
|-32
|25
