League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town12:30HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 6Burrell
  • 5Smith
  • 33Richards
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 7Thomson
  • 16Pattison
  • 3Page
  • 21Diamond
  • 29Armstrong
  • 18Muldoon

Substitutes

  • 8Kavanagh
  • 9Beck
  • 13Cracknell
  • 14Sheron
  • 19Austerfield
  • 30Power

Hartlepool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 4Liddle
  • 5Odusina
  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Shelton
  • 8Featherstone
  • 22Crawford
  • 10Molyneux
  • 7Bogle
  • 12Grey

Substitutes

  • 11Carver
  • 14Holohan
  • 15Hull
  • 18Smith
  • 21Fletcher
  • 30White
  • 31Bilokapic
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green331910463283567
2Northampton34169939271257
3Mansfield32168844341056
4Tranmere34168103627956
5Exeter321412647331454
6Sutton United33159950391154
7Newport341411955451053
8Swindon331410955401552
9Bristol Rovers33149104640651
10Port Vale321311846321450
11Salford32138113730747
12Crawley32128124144-344
13Hartlepool33128133443-944
14Harrogate331110125150143
15Bradford34913123743-640
16Walsall34109153646-1039
17Rochdale32814103942-338
18Leyton Orient32713124034634
19Carlisle33810152645-1934
20Colchester34712153249-1733
21Stevenage34712153052-2233
22Barrow33711153040-1032
23Oldham32710153349-1631
24Scunthorpe34411192459-3523
View full League Two table

