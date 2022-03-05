Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County15:00St MirrenSt Mirren
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v St Mirren

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29224362174570
2Rangers29207259243567
3Hearts29147840291149
4Livingston29107123235-337
5Hibernian2999112830-236
6Dundee Utd2998122431-735
7Motherwell2998123043-1335
8Ross County2989124247-533
9St Mirren2871292639-1333
10Aberdeen2988133337-432
11St Johnstone2958161836-1823
12Dundee2857162349-2622
