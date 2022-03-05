Ross County v St Mirren

How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
2022-03-05
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|29
|22
|4
|3
|62
|17
|45
|70
|2
|Rangers
|29
|20
|7
|2
|59
|24
|35
|67
|3
|Hearts
|29
|14
|7
|8
|40
|29
|11
|49
|4
|Livingston
|29
|10
|7
|12
|32
|35
|-3
|37
|5
|Hibernian
|29
|9
|9
|11
|28
|30
|-2
|36
|6
|Dundee Utd
|29
|9
|8
|12
|24
|31
|-7
|35
|7
|Motherwell
|29
|9
|8
|12
|30
|43
|-13
|35
|8
|Ross County
|29
|8
|9
|12
|42
|47
|-5
|33
|9
|St Mirren
|28
|7
|12
|9
|26
|39
|-13
|33
|10
|Aberdeen
|29
|8
|8
|13
|33
|37
|-4
|32
|11
|St Johnstone
|29
|5
|8
|16
|18
|36
|-18
|23
|12
|Dundee
|28
|5
|7
|16
|23
|49
|-26
|22
