Aston Villa Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 6Asante
- 44Patten
- 33Pacheco
- 31Littlejohn
- 20Scott
- 4Allen
- 7Lehmann
- 9Gielnik
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 8Arthur
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Haywood
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 21Ewers
- 22Hayles
- 42Corsie
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 17Kullberg
- 15Green
- 8Connolly
- 2Koivisto
- 9Lee
- 7Whelan
- 18Carter
Substitutes
- 4Bowman
- 5Kerkdijk
- 10Kaagman
- 12Bance
- 16Brazil
- 19Simpkins
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Post update
Hand ball by Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anita Asante.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Megan Connolly with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Anita Asante.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Hannah Hampton tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Jill Scott (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jill Scott (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sarah Mayling following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco.
