Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1

Aston Villa Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Asante
  • 44Patten
  • 33Pacheco
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 20Scott
  • 4Allen
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Gielnik
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 8Arthur
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 21Ewers
  • 22Hayles
  • 42Corsie

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 17Kullberg
  • 15Green
  • 8Connolly
  • 2Koivisto
  • 9Lee
  • 7Whelan
  • 18Carter

Substitutes

  • 4Bowman
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 10Kaagman
  • 12Bance
  • 16Brazil
  • 19Simpkins
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women).

  4. Post update

    Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anita Asante.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Megan Connolly with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Anita Asante.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Hannah Hampton tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jill Scott (Aston Villa Women).

  13. Post update

    Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jill Scott (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sarah Mayling following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  16. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women1510413883034
2Chelsea Women139223062429
3Tottenham Women148331911827
4Man Utd Women1575328151326
5Man City Women1472530201023
6Brighton Women167181823-522
7Reading Women147161823-522
8West Ham Women145541818020
9Aston Villa Women1651101130-1916
10Everton Women144281123-1214
11Leicester City Women1641111227-1513
12B'ham City Women151113938-294
