National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
Venue: York Road

Maidenhead United v Altrincham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport30204660273364
2Chesterfield311710456302661
3Wrexham30177652282458
4Boreham Wood27168337172056
5Halifax28166643222154
6Solihull Moors29158647272053
7Notts County29157753332052
8Bromley28156745331251
9Grimsby291541045301549
10Dag & Red301441253411246
11Torquay30127114544143
12Southend29117113239-740
13Yeovil29108112729-238
14Eastleigh3097142943-1434
15Maidenhead United2997133552-1734
16Woking30103174347-433
17Altrincham3096154354-1133
18Wealdstone2988133042-1232
19Barnet3088143456-2232
20Aldershot3087153348-1531
21Weymouth3057183054-2422
22King's Lynn2944212557-3216
23Dover3015242266-44-4
View full National League table

