National League
Notts CountyNotts County15:00YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: Meadow Lane

Notts County v Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport30204660273364
2Chesterfield311710456302661
3Wrexham30177652282458
4Boreham Wood27168337172056
5Halifax28166643222154
6Solihull Moors29158647272053
7Notts County29157753332052
8Bromley28156745331251
9Grimsby291541045301549
10Dag & Red301441253411246
11Torquay30127114544143
12Southend29117113239-740
13Yeovil29108112729-238
14Eastleigh3097142943-1434
15Maidenhead United2997133552-1734
16Woking30103174347-433
17Altrincham3096154354-1133
18Wealdstone2988133042-1232
19Barnet3088143456-2232
20Aldershot3087153348-1531
21Weymouth3057183054-2422
22King's Lynn2944212557-3216
23Dover3015242266-44-4
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC