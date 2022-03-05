Annan Athletic v Stranraer

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00StranraerStranraer
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|25
|18
|4
|3
|54
|23
|31
|58
|2
|Annan Athletic
|27
|14
|5
|8
|47
|33
|14
|47
|3
|Forfar
|26
|13
|7
|6
|46
|29
|17
|46
|4
|Edinburgh City
|27
|11
|7
|9
|36
|38
|-2
|40
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|26
|10
|7
|9
|38
|38
|0
|37
|6
|Stranraer
|27
|8
|8
|11
|34
|42
|-8
|32
|7
|Elgin
|27
|7
|7
|13
|27
|41
|-14
|28
|8
|Stirling
|25
|7
|6
|12
|30
|36
|-6
|27
|9
|Albion
|25
|7
|5
|13
|28
|42
|-14
|26
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|25
|5
|4
|16
|17
|35
|-18
|19