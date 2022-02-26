Scottish Gossip: Celtic, O'Riley, Scotland, Ukraine, Rangers, Red Star Belgrade

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

Matt O'Riley believes being knocked out of Europe with help Celtic's bid for more domestic success this season. (Sun)external-link

O'Riley dismisses suggestions being played with Tom Rogic in Celtic's midfield contributed to the Europa Conference League defeat by Bodo/Glimt. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Rocky Bushiri sought advice from Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer and Stephane Omeonga before making his Hibernian debut against Celtic in January. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Aberdeen are receptive to the idea of hosting a Ukraine training cap ahead of their World Cup play-off semi-final with Scotland.(Sun)external-link

Scotland captain Andy Robertson says the safety of people in war-torn Ukraine must come first. (Record)external-link

Serbia have offered to host Spartak Moscow v RB Leipzig on the same day that Rangers are scheduled to visit Red Star Belgrade. (Sun)external-link

Defender Cristiano Piccini says "it's not easy" to score against his Red Star Belgrade team. (Record)external-link

Red Star's stadium is " such a hostile atmosphere to play in", says Steven Whittaker, who was part of the Rangers team that eliminated the Belgrade side from Champions League qualifying in 2007. (Sun)external-link

Jorg Albertz says his former Rangers team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst proved himself tactically by securing an aggregate Europa League win against Borussia Dortmund. (Record)external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has urged defender Connor Goldson to consider what he would be giving up if he left the Ibrox club this summer. (Express)external-link

Eosinophilic Oesophagitis has had a debilitating effect on Motherwell's Sean Goss, with swallowing food particularly difficult for the midfielder. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Ross County assistant Don Cowie says the Staggies have the Scottish Premiership's top six in their sights following Saturday's win over St Johnstone. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

