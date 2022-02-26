Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland women are scheduled to play a World Cup qualifier in Ukraine in April

The Scottish FA remain in talks with Uefa over March's World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine.

It had been hoped some clarity would be forthcoming after a Uefa meeting on Friday, which was sparked by Russia's invasion of the country.

However, it remains unclear if the fixture will go ahead as planned.

Steve Clarke's men's team are scheduled to host Ukraine on 24 March and Scotland's women are due to play a World Cup qualifier in Kyiv on 8 April.

The Scottish FA are also discussing the men's under-21 side's match in Kazakhstan on 29 March, given that travel there requires a flight through either Russian or Ukrainian airspace.

Clarke is due to name his squad on 15 March, with the winner of the semi-final progressing to the play-off final on 29 March against either Wales or Austria.